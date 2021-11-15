We've seen some fantastic Chromebook deals already this year including a Chromebook with a 2K touchscreen down to $279, but alas, even that cost is too high for many budgets. If you need to outfit multiple kids with their own Chromebooks — or just need a lightweight laptop for yourself, the Samsung Chromebook has a price you'll like.

Powered by the same Intel Celeron N4000 that powers most student Chromebooks, this 11.6-inch Chromebook should last a full school day, 4GB of RAM, and Samsung's minimal design. It won't get mistaken for a Galaxy Chromebook in any shape or form, but it's easier on the eyes than most budget Chromebooks.

It also charges over USB-C Power Delivery rather than an old-school barrel plus charger, meaning replacement chargers are plentiful, affordable, and in a pinch, you can charge your kid's Chromebook with the same PD charger your Mac or recent Windows laptop does. Google guarantees Chrome OS updates for the Chromebook until June 2026, at which point your child will probably be ready for a bigger laptop for middle or high school.

Save $70 on the Samsung Chromebook 4