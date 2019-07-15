Prime Day is a day to save on things you've really, really wanted, but it's also a day that lowers your barrier to entry on things that you maybe haven't tried before but are interested in. Whether you've never used a smartwatch before or you're looking to start wearing one again to see how it's improved in recent years, Prime Day is a great time to buy because manufacturers like Mobvoi are discounting just about every smartwatch they sell. Here are the best smartwatch deals to be had today.
- Best bang for your buck: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2
- All gussied up: Ticwatch C2
- Addictive screen: Ticwatch Pro
- Latest and LTE: Ticwatch Pro 4G/LTE
- Bargain price: Ticwatch E
- Go beyond Wear OS: Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Best Fitbit: Fitbit Versa
Best bang for your buck: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2Staff pick
The E2 is a great watch to buy if you haven't used one before and are still unsure if it's something you'll want to stick with. I've worn the TicWatch E2 for months, and the only thing that I miss on it compared to fancier watches is automatic brightness.
All gussied up: Ticwatch C2
The C2 is the E2 just prettied up with a stainless steel housing and a leather strap, which would be worth the extra $30 alone, but the C2 also comes with NFC for Google Pay. The Onyx and Rose Gold are nice, but that Platinum is darling.
Addictive screen: Ticwatch Pro
This watch is big, but it has battery for days — weeks if you use Essential Mode — and it has the screen that every single smartwatch should use: an AMOLED screen for active use and an LCD layer that sips battery like cognac as an always-on display.
Latest and LTE: Ticwatch Pro 4G/LTE
This is a "Prime Day launch" watch, just as the Ticwatch Pro was last year, and as such this watch technically isn't on sale beyond the same $20 off it'll be from now until August 10. Take the Ticwatch Pro, double the RAM and add LTE on Verizon.
Bargain price: Ticwatch E
The Ticwatch E is the same Prime Day price as the newer E2, but it's already had one Lightning Deal that brought it to under $100, and I'd bet money it's going to get another one sometime in the next two days. It's almost the same watch, too.
Go beyond Wear OS: Garmin Vivoactive 3
Garmin's smartwatches work with both iOS and Android, comes with more than 15 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sport apps and also offers advanced features like smart notifications and automatic uploads to Garmin Connect.
Best Fitbit: Fitbit Versa
Outfitted with a great design, battery life, fitness features, and access to a huge online fitness community, the Fitbit Versa brings a lot to the table. It's very compact and lightweight, and the crisp LCD touchscreen display is a joy to look at and use.
If you're still on the fence about smartwatches in general, I recommend dipping a toe in the Wear OS pool with the Ticwatch E2. If you're sold on Wear OS and want to get something that does it all and will last for years, grab yourself a Ticwatch C2. It looks nicer and can do more thanks to the inclusion of NFC for contactless payments.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.