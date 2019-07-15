Prime Day is a day to save on things you've really, really wanted, but it's also a day that lowers your barrier to entry on things that you maybe haven't tried before but are interested in. Whether you've never used a smartwatch before or you're looking to start wearing one again to see how it's improved in recent years, Prime Day is a great time to buy because manufacturers like Mobvoi are discounting just about every smartwatch they sell. Here are the best smartwatch deals to be had today.

If you're still on the fence about smartwatches in general, I recommend dipping a toe in the Wear OS pool with the Ticwatch E2. If you're sold on Wear OS and want to get something that does it all and will last for years, grab yourself a Ticwatch C2. It looks nicer and can do more thanks to the inclusion of NFC for contactless payments.

