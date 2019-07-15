Prime Day is a day to save on things you've really, really wanted, but it's also a day that lowers your barrier to entry on things that you maybe haven't tried before but are interested in. Whether you've never used a smartwatch before or you're looking to start wearing one again to see how it's improved in recent years, Prime Day is a great time to buy because manufacturers like Mobvoi are discounting just about every smartwatch they sell. Here are the best smartwatch deals to be had today.

Best bang for your buck: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2

Staff pick

The E2 is a great watch to buy if you haven't used one before and are still unsure if it's something you'll want to stick with. I've worn the TicWatch E2 for months, and the only thing that I miss on it compared to fancier watches is automatic brightness.

$112 (Was $160) at Amazon

All gussied up: Ticwatch C2

The C2 is the E2 just prettied up with a stainless steel housing and a leather strap, which would be worth the extra $30 alone, but the C2 also comes with NFC for Google Pay. The Onyx and Rose Gold are nice, but that Platinum is darling.

$140 (was $200) at Amazon

Addictive screen: Ticwatch Pro

This watch is big, but it has battery for days — weeks if you use Essential Mode — and it has the screen that every single smartwatch should use: an AMOLED screen for active use and an LCD layer that sips battery like cognac as an always-on display.

$170 (was $250 at Amazon

Latest and LTE: Ticwatch Pro 4G/LTE

This is a "Prime Day launch" watch, just as the Ticwatch Pro was last year, and as such this watch technically isn't on sale beyond the same $20 off it'll be from now until August 10. Take the Ticwatch Pro, double the RAM and add LTE on Verizon.

$279 at Amazon

Bargain price: Ticwatch E

The Ticwatch E is the same Prime Day price as the newer E2, but it's already had one Lightning Deal that brought it to under $100, and I'd bet money it's going to get another one sometime in the next two days. It's almost the same watch, too.

$112 (was $140) at Amazon

Go beyond Wear OS: Garmin Vivoactive 3

Garmin's smartwatches work with both iOS and Android, comes with more than 15 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sport apps and also offers advanced features like smart notifications and automatic uploads to Garmin Connect.

$150 (was $250) at Amazon

Best Fitbit: Fitbit Versa

Outfitted with a great design, battery life, fitness features, and access to a huge online fitness community, the Fitbit Versa brings a lot to the table. It's very compact and lightweight, and the crisp LCD touchscreen display is a joy to look at and use.

$170 (was $200) at Amazon

If you're still on the fence about smartwatches in general, I recommend dipping a toe in the Wear OS pool with the Ticwatch E2. If you're sold on Wear OS and want to get something that does it all and will last for years, grab yourself a Ticwatch C2. It looks nicer and can do more thanks to the inclusion of NFC for contactless payments.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Grab Amazon's Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot for a ridiculous total of only $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot 3rd generation smart speaker
$11.99 $65.00 Save $53

This deal is crazy. That's such a tiny total for two of Amazon's best devices.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals