Normally retailing for $330, you can strap on a Sense smartwatch for under $200, thanks to this steep Prime Day sale. The Sense is Fitbit's most expensive, most premium wearable, and as the name suggests, it is packed with all kinds of advanced health sensors to help you make the most out of your personal fitness and wellness journey.

One of the hottest categories that we're tracking this Prime Day is smartwatches, and one of the best smartwatch deals for Prime Day is this amazing discount on the top of the line Fitbit Sense .

With the Sense, Fitbit aims to provide the ultimate device to track and manage your physical and mental fitness. It features advanced sensors to measure your electrodermal activity, skin temperature, SpO2, and stress levels. It also has solid smartwatch functionality and useful features like NFC for contactless payments and GPS to accurately track your workouts phone-free.

I've gone on and on in the past about my love for fitness trackers, but even I can recognize an awesome smartwatch when I see one, and that is exactly what the Fitbit Sense is.

From a purely aesthetic perspective, the Sense has every bit of the fit and finish of an Apple Watch Series 6. Still, I actually think its squircle design looks even better than what Apple has been offering to us for the past seven years. The aluminum watch casing is gorgeous in either Carbon or Gold, and the interface and UI are simple and smooth to use.

The Sense is clearly Fitbit's flagship product, not just in terms of style and hardware, but in terms of the sensors and data it can collect to help you better understand your overall health picture. Paired with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial (which should not be overlooked), the Sense is equipped to measure your heart rate, skin temperature, and electrodermal activity, and much more. It can help you get a better handle on your sleep habits and provide guidance and suggestions on how to be your best.

For us Android users, we can reply to messages and take phone calls directly from our wrists. We can also carry the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa along with us for on-the-go assistance. At this Prime Day price, you'd do well to skip the basic trackers and go for this primo fitness smartwatch.