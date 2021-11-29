While driving around, it's of the utmost importance to keep your eyes where they belong, on the road. That's why we recommend picking up something like the Amazon Echo Auto, as it turns your "dumb" car into one powered by Amazon Alexa. And in one of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals, the price of the Echo Auto has been slashed by 70%, and you can pick one up for just $15.

The Amazon Echo Auto connects to your phone via the Amazon Alexa app and then can either plug into your car's 3.5mm auxiliary port or make use of the Bluetooth connection on your smartphone. There are a total of eight microphones that use far-field technology, ensuring that the Echo Auto picks up your voice with ease as you make various requests.

Amazon Echo Auto | Save $35 The Amazon Echo Auto plugs into your car's auxiliary port or uses your phone's Bluetooth connection to turn your phone into an Amazon Car. And for Cyber Monday, you can save 70% and get the Echo Auto for just $15. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Best Buy

And when your favorite Android phone is connected to the Echo Auto, you can turn it into a smart display thanks to Auto Mode. This is a driver-friendly interface designed with simple shortcuts for your favorite contacts, locations, and more. The Echo Auto integrates with your favorite music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, or even Apple Music.

If you're worried about where you'll actually mount the Echo Auto in your car, you can put those concerns to rest. Amazon includes a car vent mount with the Echo Auto, so you can just slap it in your car and get on the road. The setup process couldn't be easier, and having Alexa help you in your travels can be truly invaluable.

In our review of the Echo Auto, we came to the following conclusion:

After two years out in the wild, the Echo Auto has improved from its dismal debut. It boasts excellent microphones, Alexa responds quickly, and it can do 95% of what you want an in-car infotainment system to do.

Of course, if you already have a car infotainment system powered by Android Auto, the Echo Auto won't be of much use. But if you're still using an older infotainment system, then the Echo Auto can help bring your car into the 21st century.