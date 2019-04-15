Best answer: In the United States, the Galaxy Fold is exclusive to T-Mobile and AT&T. You'll need to wait until April 25 before you can pre-order it from T-Mobile or direct from Samsung, but AT&T customers can get their pre-orders in right now.

The phone's being sold at T-Mobile and AT&T

In the United States, Samsung's selling the Galaxy Fold exclusively on T-Mobile and AT&T. Carrier exclusive deals aren't as common in 2019 the way they were a few years ago, but for a device as radical as the Galaxy Fold, I suppose it makes some sense.

Along with being able to buy the Galaxy Fold from T-Mobile and AT&T, you can also buy the two carrier versions of the phone through Samsung's website. At this time, it doesn't appear that Samsung will be selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy Fold.

Pre-orders are open now for AT&T customers

If you're an AT&T customer or want to make the switch, you can pre-order the Galaxy Fold from the carrier right now both online and in-store.

You can pay the full $1980 outright cost if you'd like, or finance it for $66/month over the course of 30 months with 0% APR.

Right now, AT&T estimates that pre-orders will be delivered by April 25.

Samsung and T-Mobile pre-orders open on April 25

Outside of AT&T, pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold will open at T-Mobile and on Samsung's website beginning April 25 at 9:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM ET.

The Galaxy Fold will then go on sale the following day on April 26.