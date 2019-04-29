There's been a lot of hype building for the incoming OnePlus 7 Pro, and last Wednesday, we revealed a key bit of information that could either make or break the phone — its pricing. We confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a price of €749 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas a model with 12GB RAM will kick things up to a whopping €819. While we still don't know the price of the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (though it makes sense for it to be in the €649-699 range), compared to the OnePlus 6T, which currently starts at just €549, that's quite the price increase. OnePlus phones have gradually gotten more expensive each and every year, but only by around €20 or so. A €150-200 jump is certainly the biggest we'll have seen yet, and while I'm not completely averse to OnePlus phones getting more expensive, there are a few things the OnePlus 7 Pro will have to absolutely nail if it wants to justify its larger price of admission. (A note: we expect there to be a cheaper OnePlus 7 released in some of the company's most popular markets, but the U.S. is unlikely to see the cheaper model.)

The 90Hz display needs to be great

Year after year, OnePlus phones have come with essentially the exact same display — 1080p Full HD AMOLED panels that look really good without pushing the bar. That's changing this year, however, as we have confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to feature a Quad HD+ resolution in addition to a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is something we very seldom see with smartphones, and in real-world use, that means things like scrolling animations and games will appear much smoother than normal. This sounds really great on paper, and while OnePlus is one of the very few smartphone OEMs trying something like this, it's worth mentioning that the Razer Phone 2 has a 120Hz panel and can often be purchased for as little as $500. With this all-new display, OnePlus needs to make sure it looks great, the refresh rate works as advertised, and that there's a noticeable jump in resolution. Considerably improved cameras

Another boundary OnePlus is pushing this year with the OnePlus 7 Pro is its camera offering. Every OnePlus phone since the OnePlus 5 has shipped with dual rear cameras, but on the 7 Pro, we'll be getting three. While not yet confirmed, the rumor mill suggests that these cameras will consist of a primary sensor, telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide sensor. Having that added functionality is a great improvement on its own, but I'd also like to see OnePlus take things even further with cameras that produce truly excellent photographs. OnePlus's last couple of phones have outputted reliably good pictures, but compared to phones from Samsung, Huawei, and especially Google, they tend to lack fidelity in comparison. This has previously been understandable considering the drastic difference in price between OnePlus's phones and the "real" flagships, but if OnePlus is ready to charge as much as we're expecting for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it needs to really wow us in the camera department this year.

Haptics that don't feel like they're from 2008

Although some of you reading this may not care about this point too much, it's an issue that I and a few of my colleagues here at AC have with every phone OnePlus releases. Simply put, OnePlus's haptic feedback is straight-up bad. On my OnePlus 6T, I had to turn off the vibration motor entirely because it felt so weak and made so much noise with notifications and when typing. Good haptic feedback can really add a lot to your experience of using a phone in daily use, and while upgrading to a higher-end vibration motor would be more money for OnePlus to spend, it certainly has the wiggle room if we're jumping up by at least 100 EUR/USD. Again, while not every single customer will even give a thought to something like this, it's a nice premium feature that OnePlus should add considering how much we'll be asked to spend in just a few days. Wireless charging