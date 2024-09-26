The Google Pixel Watch 2 got a permanent price drop — what does this mean for October Prime Day?

The next Prime Day (otherwise known as Big Deal Days) is scheduled for October 8th and 9th, but Amazon has already kicked the sales event off with a few early deals. Now that the Pixel Watch 3 is on store shelves, Amazon and other retailers are selling the Pixel Watch 2 at $100 off its original price.

All versions of the watch are now $100 cheaper than they were a few weeks ago, which means you're getting the user-friendly Wear OS, a wide range of Fitbit features, and up to 24 hours of battery per charge at a much lower price than before.

You can also find a number of other early deals ahead of Amazon Big Deal Days, including a few other great smartwatch options.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Although it's more of a permanent price drop than an actual deal, grabbing the Pixel Watch 2 for $100 off is still a pretty big deal. With 32GB of memory, heart rate and fitness monitoring, and up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, the Watch 2 was an easy pick for one of the industry's leading smartwatches when it came out. Now, with the Watch 3 freshly released, it's still a good option—especially at this new price.

✅Recommended if: you don't mind going with a previous-generation smartwatch; you're looking for a good deal on a high-performance fitness watch; you want compatibility with a wide array of Fitbit features and accessories.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the new Pixel Watch 3; you think you might like a Samsung Galaxy Watch better; if you want something that feels similar to the Apple Watch.

When the Google Pixel Watch 2 came out in 2023, it was definitely a top pick for the best Android smartwatch. Even if you don't have a Pixel phone, it's still a worthy option to consider with its accurate heart rate monitoring, long battery life, small, comfortable build, and its many useful Fitbit features. Earlier this month, Google also released the Pixel Watch 3, which might be worth considering if you have a little extra money to spend.

Nonetheless, fitness enthusiasts and casual users will likely get what they need with the Watch 2, and this might be the best price you'll see for a while.