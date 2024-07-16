I'm the resident Garmin supernerd — these are the Prime Day Garmin watch deals I'd recommend

I've reviewed fitness watches across a dozen-odd brands, typically a couple a month, which means wearing two watches at once so I don't lose progress on my Garmin training load and workout goals. Aside from other running brands like Coros and Polar, I've reviewed Garmin watches across its Forerunner, Venu, Instinct, and hybrid lineups across the last few generations, and I have some Prime Day Garmin deals to recommend to you.

Many of the best Garmin watches remain full-priced, unfortunately, so you may need to wait until the fall for the next Prime Day. Out of the few discounted, most are several years old, so I'd only recommend specific Garmin options out of those available, starting with the Garmin Forerunner 955 ($180 off) or Instinct Crossover Solar ($170 off).

One of the best deals on the Forerunner 255 Music already sold out, so I wouldn't wait long if any of these Garmin deals look appealing! Otherwise, among the best Prime Day smartwatch deals, I'll point out a few options from Garmin's fitness rivals that you may want to consider instead!

Written by Written by Michael Hicks Senior Editor, Wearables & AR/VR Michael Hicks is Android Central's resident smartwatch geek, having reviewed or tested dozens of wearables from Samsung, Google, Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, Coros, Polar, Withings, Amazfit, and others. He spends his free time running or hiking while wearing several watches at once, testing which is most accurate.

Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499 $319.99 at Amazon I called the Forerunner 955 the "best runner's watch, period" in my review in 2023, and while the Forerunner 965 supplanted it later that year, the 955 still has all of the same running metrics like real-time stamina, training load, and workout recommendations, plus excellent 15-day battery life with 42 hours of GPS. You have to accept an MIP display instead of AMOLED, but the 955 is still pixel-rich and easier to read in direct sunlight, and it's hard to turn it down when it costs $280 less than the 965 thanks to Prime Day!

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: $449 $279 at Amazon You'll find a few Instinct models on sale, but we love the Instinct Crossover because its hybrid design adds a little style and class to its outdoorsy look. Otherwise, its bulky design makes it ready to withstand any water or shock damage, it lasts up to 70 days with solar, and it has many of my favorite Forerunner metrics like training load and readiness. The best Android hybrid watch, the Instinct Crossover is a genuinely great option that a lot of people sleep on.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299 $267 at Amazon This deal barely lives up to the name, but I'm trying to prioritize watches people can actually afford over epic models where you "save" hundreds but still spend more than a traditional watch. The Vivoactive 5 is a mid-tier Garmin with an AMOLED display that's for people that can't afford the Venu 3, with some of the same sleep coaching, all-systems GNSS for more accurate tracking, and comparable 11-day battery life. I wish it had an altimeter for elevation tracking, but this is a great option in particular for frugal indoor athletes.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399 $259 at Amazon The Garmin Venu 2 is one of the first Garmin watches I tried, and it's an attractive device with an AMOLED display and 10-day battery life. It falls slightly below the Vivoactive 5 for me: you miss out on newer perks like HRV status, recovery time, sleep coaching, and all-systems GNSS, but gain an altimeter and gyroscope, double the music storage, on-screen workout animations, and a more attractive steel bezel.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899 $499 at Amazon This is one of those "save hundreds" deals on a watch that's too expensive for a writer to afford normally. The Epix name isn't just about its 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 16-day battery life, nor its sleek titanium casing (instead of the usual Garmin polymer); it references how Garmin throws every software, training, and mapping feature it has into the Epix line-up. This is best suited for true adventurers that need detailed maps or specialized athletes like skiers, mountain bikers, or surfers. Otherwise, if battery life is your #1 priority, the Garmin Enduro 2 is a whopping $500 off, with its solar-recharging MIP display that lasts 46 days. I lean towards the Epix and its AMOLED at this price range, but the Enduro 2 has most of the same software features.

Garmin InReach Messenger: $299 $229 at Amazon The Garmin InReach Messenger isn't your traditional Garmin watch; instead, it's a satellite relay popular with anyone who travels into areas without cellular signal consistently but need to stay in touch with the outside world, either for safety or connecting with loved ones. Garmin's InReach satellite service is expensive, so saving money on this will net you about half a year of extra satellite time, depending on your subscription.

Rather than highlight the entire list of deals, I'll point out the few remaining worth considering: the Garmin Edge 1040 is an excellent bike computer that's $150 off. The Garmin Approach S62 is a popular option for golfers that's $150 off as well. And the Forerunner 745 is $140 off, but I wholeheartedly recommend spending the extra $60 to get the Forerunner 955 instead. The Forerunner 745 is too outdated for me to recommend, even at this price.

Frankly, I'd still recommend the full-price Forerunner 165 ($250) over some of these deals, as Garmin did a great job compromising between features and price on that running watch in particular. But the picks above are still pretty darn tempting.

Some other brands

Since Garmin's Prime Day deals are slim pickings this year, I'll point out a few affordable non-Garmin fitness watches on sale as well!

COROS PACE 2: $200 $179 at Amazon One of our very favorite running watches, the COROS PACE 2 weighs as light as a fitness tracker and can last an absurd 20 days per charge, or 30 hours with GPS tracking. It'll help you work towards your running goals by telling you how hard you're training and when you're fully recovered.

Polar Pacer Pro: $349 $295 at Amazon Calling it "tailor-made for data-driven runners" in my Pacer Pro review, I really enjoyed my time with this running watch thanks to its comfortably light design, easy-to-navigate interface, 35 hours of GPS, and insightful running performance test if you want more info on your VO2 Max. It's a fair trade-off if you can't afford the Vantage V3.