I just got over 40% off the Google Pixel Watch and it isn't even Black Friday

It's Black Friday sale season, which means all of your favorite retailers are abloom with fresh discounts on popular tech — such as this deal that slashes 43% off the Google Pixel Watch. That's the biggest discount that the stylish watch has ever received by far, and all you need to do is go to Amazon and claim it before it expires.

Thanks to this discount, you're getting one of the best Android smartwatches on the market for just $200, complete with an elegant, water droplet-inspired design, Wear OS 4 software with loads of guaranteed updates, and a bright, vivid display. Sure, it's technically been supplanted by the newer Pixel Watch 2 — which may explain the sudden discount — but the original Pixel Watch easily holds its own, matching the newer generation when it comes to appearance, RAM, and Fitbit Premium integration. And with this historic 43% discount in tow, there's really never been a better time to grab the OG Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon For the first time ever, Amazon is slashing an epic 43% off the Google Pixel Watch, sending the price crashing down to just $199.99. This is a huge deal if you've had your eye on the stylish watch for a while, and it's worth noting that it's extremely unlikely that the price will drop further as we approach Black Friday. So if you're going to buy, we recommend buying now. This particular discount is for the Wi-Fi version of the watch, but if you'd rather grab an LTE model, Amazon is also dropping 38% off those devices.

