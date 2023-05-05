The Pixel Watch 2 is one of two Google smartwatches rumored to launch this fall

What you need to know

Google is set to have a Pixel Watch 2 set to launch later this year alongside the Pixel 8 series.

The watch could sport a better chipset, improved health tracking, and smaller bezels.

The Pixel Watch 2 may be joined by a Fitbit smartwatch for kids, which has been previously spotted in leaked images.

There has been plenty of focus on Google's upcoming smartphones and Pixel Tablet, which are expected to launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 conference. However, one device that has flown under the radar is the next-generation Pixel Watch, which is tipped to be on the docket for a launch later this year.

According to 9to5Google sources, the tentatively-named Pixel Watch 2 is set to arrive later this year alongside the Pixel 8 series. The devices should land in October, although given Google's track record as of late, the company may show off the devices at I/O.

So far, we've seen leaked renders of the Pixel 8 series, showing a few design changes compared to the current Pixel flagships. However, despite the leaks and rumors surrounding the smartphones, news on the Pixel Watch 2 has been scarce.

As for what to expect from the device, 9to5 suggests we'll likely see a new chipset. This makes sense, as the one in the original Pixel Watch is a bit dated, given how long the device was in development. Nonetheless, it performs surprisingly well, although it's not the most efficient chipset.

With the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 rumored to sport a new chipset and the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 heading to new Wear OS watches, it would make sense for Google to have a new chip to provide better battery life. It's also expected that Google may bring improved health-tracking features and smaller bezels around the display while keeping the same overall design as the original watch.

However, according to leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel Watch 2 won't be the only smartwatch Google launches this fall, as this may also be when the company introduces a Fitbit-branded kids smartwatch.

Can confirm, as we have been working on the story in the background. As far as I know, Google is planning two watches for later this fall.1) Pixel Watch 2, which will launch with Pixel 8, and 2) a version for kids, though that more than likely will be branded as "Fitbit"

This isn't the first time we've heard of a connected Fitbit smartwatch for kids. Such a device was rumored to be in the works late last year before images of the device leaked in April. The photos reveal a smartwatch that looks similar to other Fitbit smartwatches but with a camera in the front.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Rumors suggested we wouldn't see the watch until 2024, but Prosser seems confident that it will launch this fall. It could be possible, as the images show a device that looks ready for prime time. That said, it's unclear if it will arrive alongside the Pixel Watch and Pixel 8, although it will likely be a separate launch.