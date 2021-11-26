It may be a bit too cold for you to consider a camping trip, but thanks to Black Friday, you can prepare for the future. Portable Bluetooth speakers can help transform your trip outdoors (or just to the pool) into an actual party, instead of just listening to the same stories told over and over again. One of our favorite speakers under $50 is seeing a pretty solid discount in the Tribit XSound Go, as you can get the speaker for just $28.

The XSound Go is completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, along with lasting for up to 24 hours on a single charge. With Bluetooth 5.0 onboard, you'll also enjoy up to a 100-foot range, so you won't need to leave your phone next to the speaker just to avoid any interruptions. And those who are concerned about needing to pack something else into their bag, will enjoy the fact that the XSound Go weighs just 13oz, removing the burden of heavy speakers.

Tribit XSound Go The Tribit XSound Go is an incredible Bluetooth speaker that features an IPX7 water resistance rating, up to 24 hours of battery life, and can be paired with another speaker, all for under $30. $28 at Amazon

Tribit packed another useful feature into this budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker. If you want to create a surround sound experience, or just want to cover multiple rooms, you can pair two XSound Go speakers together. This ensures that you'll either double the volume, or be able to have music playing in different areas without needing to break the bank.

It's not often that you find a speaker that is friendly to your wallet, can be paired with another speaker, and is IPX7 waterproof. But that's exactly what you'll get with the Tribit XSound Go, making this one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can find, regardless of the price point.