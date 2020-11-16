What you need to know
- Walmart will have the PS5 in-stock for Black Friday.
- These will go on sale starting at 7pm ET on Wednesday, November 25.
- All PS5 sales will be online-only. You cannot pick up the PS5 in-store.
Walmart will have more PS5 consoles in-stock soon, the company revealed in a new Black Friday ad. According to the listing, the PS5 will go on sale starting at 7pm ET on Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Due to the pandemic, there will not be any in-store sales of the PS5.
Other retailers have also been restocking the PS5 since its release on November 12, but Walmart has been consistent in letting customers know exactly what times they'll go on sale. Previously the retail chain listed the PS5 in waves throughout the day on its website. It's unclear if the same will occur on Black Friday.
This could be your last chance to get the PS5 before the new year. Some stores have already warned that those who bought their consoles on November 12 or later online may not see their consoles arrive until well into mid-December. Should you purchase one on Black Friday, keep in mind there's no guarantee you'll receive it before Christmas.
