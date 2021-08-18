It was just last week when Samsung unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at its latest Unpacked event and yet there's already a solid discount available on the company's best wireless earbuds that we've seen in quite some time.

For just one day only, Woot is having a sale on the Galaxy Buds 2 that brings their price down to just $124.99 while supplies last. The offer marks the first direct discount on these earbuds and is available on all four colorways including graphite, white, olive, and lavender, though you'll want to shop soon as they could sell out early. Shipping is free when you log in with an Amazon Prime account.

$25 off Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The recently-announced Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time ever for just one day only at Woot! You can save $25 on the colorway of your choice while supplies last. $124.99 $149.99 $25 off See at Woot

The Galaxy Buds 2 feature Active Noise-Cancellation to block out background noise around you and help you focus on what's playing in your ears. Inside are three microphones with noise reduction technology so you can be heard clearly whenever you're taking hands-free calls. There are also touch controls so you can answer calls or switch songs without having to grab your phone.

These earbuds are about 10% smaller and lighter than the Galaxy Buds+ though they have a similar battery that can last for over five hours with ANC on or over eight hours with ANC off. A charging case is included with the purchase as well so you can keep them safe and recharge them while away from home. You can learn even more about these earbuds in our Galaxy Buds 2 review where they earned 4 out of 5 stars.

Woot charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free by signing in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to the rest of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.