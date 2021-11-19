If you're looking for a great laptop that can handle life on the go but don't want to spend a lot of money, this ASUS Chromebook from Best Buy could be just what you're looking for.

Chromebooks are great when it comes to doing the things you do most on a computer. Things like online shopping, or checking your email, or even getting a little work done don't need the extra (and expensive) bells and whistles you pay for when you buy an expensive laptop and Chrome OS means everything just works without any fussing around or complicated setup.

At just $99, this ASUS Chromebook at Best Buy is everything you love about Chromebooks. It's lightweight, long-lasting, and inexpensive. You can spend plenty more on a Chromebook, and if you plan to use one full-time, you might want to do so, but for a travel companion or second laptop or even something for the kids, this is a great deal.

The 11.6-inch model is powered by an Intel CPU and comes with 4GB of memory so you can flip through Facebook or a spreadsheet in Google Docs. The 32GB of storage isn't a lot, but since your Google Drive is built into Chrome OS, it's plenty for a lot of uses. The modest 1600 x 768 display isn't amazing, but it is plenty good enough to watch video or use for video conferencing.