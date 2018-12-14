The Moto X 4th generation unlocked 32GB Android smartphone is on sale for $179.99. This phone was selling for as much as $250 earlier in November, and this is within a few dollars of its Black Friday pricing. The Moto X is just one of five Prime Exclusive phones on sale right now. You won't be able to check out with this price unless you're a member of Amazon Prime, and if you're signing up for the first time you'll get 30 days free.

The live deals include:

The Moto X deal comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue. The phone uses the Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz processor, 3GB RAM, and Android 8.0 for the operating system. It has a 12MP and 8MP camera on the back along with a 16MP camera on the front.

The LG Stylo 4 32GB Unlocked phone is another budget option. It's also going for $179.99 from a street price around $250. The Stylo 4 includes several pre-installed Amazon apps, including Alexa. It has a 6.2-inch FullVision display, the Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz processor, and Android 8.1 for the operating system. It also comes with a stylus pen.

Of course, if you're looking for a lot more from your phone, the LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked is down to $529.99. The V35 ThinQ normally sells for around $700, and it has never been on sale for this low. Like the other phones, this one comes with some pre-installed Amazon apps that will be very useful for you. The screen is a six-inch OLED FullVision Display with 2880 x 1440 resolution. It has 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz processor, and a 3300mAh battery with USB-C charging. It also has wireless charging, dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, and one 8MP front-facing camera.

A couple of the other phones on sale include the Moto G6 64GB Unlocked for $229.99 from a street price around $300, and the Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked for $369.99, which is down from $470. If you're interested in some other Android smartphones, check out this sale on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 we shared this morning.

Remember to sign up for Amazon Prime if you want to take advantage of these deals.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.