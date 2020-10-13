The two-day Prime Day sale at Amazon has so many deals it's easy to feel bogged down with offers and ways to save. One section of the sale you definitely should check out is taking up to 30% off gaming computers, monitors, and accessories, featuring products from brands like Razer, Samsung, Seagate, Acer, LG, and more. These prices are good through all two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale, though they all have the potential of selling out early; you'll want to shop as soon as possible if you're interested.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Game on
Up to 30% off gaming computers, monitors, and more
Gaming computers, monitors, and accessories are now on sale for Prime Day! Save on the Razer Blade 15, Seagate hard drives, Acer gaming monitors, and more during this two-day sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Limited Time Only
Those looking for a new gaming laptop have a few choices to pick from in this group of products; more can be found in our Prime Day deals guide. One deal saves you more than $500 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop. This 2020 model is now down to $2,079.99 and features an Intel Core i7 octa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. and a 15.6-inch FHD screen.
Monitors and other gaming accessories are in this sale as well. You can grab external hard drives, headsets, or gaming mice while supplies last. Be sure to check out the full selection before these prices return to normal and then head to our Prime Day deals guide for more ways to save today.
