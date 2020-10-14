Whether you're shopping, buying clothes, or cleaning up around the house, there are several ways that you can reduce waste. There are several Prime Day deals that help you reduce waste and reuse materials, which helps you dispose of waste in a more environmentally friendly way. From bamboo cloth to reusable freezer bags, here are the best eco-friendly Prime Day deals.
Reusable Storage Bags
Saving some plastic
Rather than using a new plastic bag every time you store something in the freezer, you can grab these reusable freezer bags. This deal comes with a pack of 12 leak-proof bags.
Reusable Paper Towels
Eco-friendly cleaning
Despite their name, these aren't really paper towels. They're actually reusable towels made out of bamboo. They're an eco-friendly way to replace napkins, dishcloths, and disposable wipes.
10 Pcs Bamboo Toothbrush
Eco-friendly brushing
When you throw away most toothbrushes, you're tossing out plastic that will go to a landfill. These bodies of these toothbrushes are made out of sustainable, degradable, and recyclable bamboo.
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Saving energy
Rather than reducing how much physical waste you produce, this is a smart thermostat that can reduce your energy costs. It intelligently heats or cools your home to reduce energy usage.
BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags
Smart shopping
Instead of using a plastic or paper bag every time you go shopping, you can use one of these reusable bags. They fold up for easy storage and come in several smart-looking colors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.