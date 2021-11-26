It's only inevitable that your home becomes a smart home at some point, whether you use a Nest thermostat or smart lights. The best Black Friday deals on smart home accessories encompass just about everything you could want, from Wi-Fi routers to doorbells. But for those who want to start out simple: a smart home hub like the Echo Show is for you, and you can get it at a pretty good discount right now.

No matter if you want an older model like the Echo Show 5 or a newer one like the Echo Show 8, these deals will have you covered. You can even get a kid-friendly model with 1-year of Amazon Kids+ included, granting access to over 15,000 videos, games, audiobooks, music stations, and more.

Upgrade your smart home with the discounted Echo Show

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) | $50 off The Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) has just about everything you need to start off controlling your smart home. With an 8" screen and Amazon Alexa, you can watch movies, television, and more by simply asking. You can also control your smart home and adjust your lights or thermostats without lifting a finger. $60 at Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) | $40 off The Echo Show (2nd Gen) is much like the 1st gen, but with an improved processor and camera. It can perform all of the same functions and features an 8" HD touchscreen as well. If an older model just won't cut it for you, then spending a little extra for the Echo Show (2nd Gen) is the way to go. $90 at Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with adjustable stand | $43 off You're getting the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) along with an adjustable stand in this bundle. The stand adds a premium to the price, but it also makes it easier to set up the device anywhere in your house. It uses a secure magnetic attachment so that it can easily be removed but won't be toppling over any time soon. $112 at Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | $40 off You're getting a smaller screen with the Echo Show 5, but it still gets the job done. Featuring a 2MP camera and Alexa-support, you can use it to call friends and video chat whenever you'd like. The smaller display is also perfect for pictures, turning it into a digital frame of rotating pictures. $45 at Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | $45 off And for the kids in your family, Amazon sells an Echo Show 5 specifically for them. The included 1-year of Amazon Kids+ grants access to thousands of kid-friendly shows, music, and games. Parents can even set time limits so that kids aren't spending all day on it, and Alexa is programmed to only give kid-friendly responses. $50 at Amazon

There's an Echo Show model for just about everyone, and it makes for the perfect holiday gift because of its versatility. Maybe you want something in your kitchen to give you recipes, or maybe you just need a device that plays music while you do chores. Whatever the case, you can now get an Echo Show for much cheaper than usual.