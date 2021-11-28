Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to pick up some of the top smart speakers. When it comes to smart speakers, many of the most popular options are running Google Assistant. That's because of how customizable it is and how great the speakers sound. Lucky for you, the best Google Assistant speakers are on sale right now!

When it comes to Google Assistant speakers that can offer the most functionality, my favorite is the Nest Hub Max. The 10-inch display is perfect for displaying pictures in my Live Albums from Google Photos automatically. It's also great when I am cooking and want to display a recipe. The screen size is also nice for watching videos and controlling smart home devices. As for audio, the speaker sounds great when listening to music and podcasts.

Nest Hub Max | $50 off At 10 inches, the Nest Hub Max is the ultimate in Google Assistant smart displays. It has extra screen real estate that helps with viewing recipes, video calls, and of course, photos through Google Photos. $179 at Google

$180 at Best Buy

$180 at B&H

If a 10-inch display is too big, maybe something in the 7-inch range would be better for you. In that case, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is a great option. The front-firing speaker is clear for listening to audio or while voice chatting with a friend. Though Google doesn't make it, it still gets the same functionality as the Nest-branded smart displays. So if a smaller screen is what you prefer, this is a perfect choice.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 | $30 off The Lenovo Smart Display 7 has a great-looking screen that's big enough to see from across the room but won't take up all of your counter space. Plus, with a front-facing speaker, you'll get great directional audio. $70 at B&H

Don't need a screen with your smart speaker? The Nest Audio is the perfect choice to give you direct access to your Google Assistant and fantastic audio at the same time. The Nest Audio was designed to offer you the best sound quality while not taking up a lot of room. The Nest Mini is also a good choice, with surprisingly good sound quality while taking up hardly any counter space for an even smaller speaker option.

When it comes to the perfect desktop or nightstand smart speaker, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the winner. It has a small 4-inch display that makes for a great clock, but also for glancing over to see some of your favorite photos. The speaker is good enough for casual listening of your tunes and podcasts. But the real winner for this setup is the dock, which has a night light, USB charging ports, and a wireless charging pad!