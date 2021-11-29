The TCL 50S535 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is seeing a massive Cyber Monday discount, perfect for anyone that's looking for an affordable way to upgrade their entertainment center. You can save $250 on this 4K TV if you buy it right now, a 36% discount that brings the price down to just $450 at Amazon.

For anyone who recently managed to grab a PS5 or is keeping an eye on all the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals, this is an excellent entry-level TV to pair with your gaming console. The 4K display ensures that all the games look great, while the four HDMI ports mean you have plenty of space to set up other devices like different gaming consoles.

$250 off TCL 50-inch 4K TV

TCL 50S535 50-inch 4K Roku TV If you just want a solid 4K TV to watch movies, shows, and play games on, then the TCL 50-inch 4K Roku is a steal at this price. It may not have the highest-end features that some other TV models come with, but it also won't break your wallet. You'll get a clear picture and save some cash at the same time, so go for it before it's out of stock. $450 at Amazon

The TCL 50S535 50-inch 4K Roku TV supports voice control for browsing through channels, adjusting volume, and more. While this TV may not support the higher-end features of some models, such as a 120hz panel, which enables playing PS5 games at 120 FPS, the $450 price point means it won't break your wallet.

It's extremely unlikely this deal will last long. Because we're seeing this sale on Cyber Monday, it's also unlikely that this discount will return or be exceeded anytime soon. If you want to guarantee that you save money on a 4K TV right now, you'll want to go ahead and take advantage of this discount.