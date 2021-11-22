Walmart is kicking off Black Friday with some great deals on electronics. Samsung's 170-watt wireless soundbar is just $99, that's $50 off, starting at 3 p.m. for Walmart+ customers. The deal will be available four hours later for other customers as long as it's still available. If you want to get in early on this and other Walmart Black Friday deals, you can sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 per month or $98 per year. There's also a 15-day trial available. Even factoring in this cost, this is still a great deal.

This soundbar will work with just about any TV thanks to having both a Bluetooth and wired optical connection. It has plenty of power to fill even a large living room with rich sound thanks to a combined 170 watts of power. With a wider soundstage and more space to resonate, a soundbar can dramatically improve the quality of your TV experience over your TV's built-in audio. It's also great for gaming so you can get the better sound with your Black Friday Playstation 5 deals.

The included wireless subwoofer adds plenty of depth to your sound with bass notes that can help lift the rest of your audio up without compromising on detail. Whether you're listening to music or watching a movie, a subwoofer can take your audio to the next level and is essential for making the most of a soundbar setup. The subwoofer connects automatically without any connecting wires so you'll only need to find a place in the room with power access and some room on the floor.

Get it this soundbar deal early with Walmart+