This Samsung tablet Black Friday deal has me second guessing the iPad

If there's one thing you can be sure of when it comes to Black Friday deals, it's the perfect time to pick up a new tablet. Even in the days leading up to Black Friday, there have been some pretty massive savings to be had, but there's Amazon has a deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for less than $200.

We wouldn't blame you if you thought this was for the Tab S6 Lite that was released back in 2020. However, that's actually not the case, as Samsung re-introduced its budget tablet with a spec-refresh. The overall design matches what you'll find with Samsung's more expensive offerings, without the exorbitant price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): $349.99 $199 at Amazon For under $200, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is quite an intriguing tablet. It was re-released in 2022 with updated specs, while also coming with Android 12 out of the box. Plus, Samsung includes its excellent S Pen, making this a great tablet for jotting down notes or drawing pictures when the mood strikes. Price check: $199.99 at Best Buy | $219 at Walmart

Something else that the Tab S6 Lite has over other cheap Samsung tablets is an S Pen and stylus support. Even though the Galaxy Tab A8 sports the same 10.5-inch screen size, and is only $30 cheaper for Black Friday, the Tab S6 Lite is still the better choice.

Along with the included S Pen, Samsung is using a more powerful processor, along with a microSD card slot. Plus, since the Tab S6 Lite (2022) was released with Android 12, it means that you'll get another year of software updates compared to the Tab A8.