This "perfect portable companion" tablet is only 50 bucks during Prime Day — but you're running out of time!

If you were hoping to buy a tablet before October Prime Day ends and you have about 50 bucks to spend, let me make a last-minute recommendation. The Amazon Fire 7, a compact yet versatile couch companion, is currently chilling with a 38% discount during the waning hours of Big Deal Days, and you don't even need to be a Prime member to enjoy the savings.

This Prime Day discount knocks the price of the wee slab down to just $49.99, which is the cheapest that it's EVER been. Sure, the Fire 7 is not the best Android tablet and it certainly isn't going to win any awards for power or innovation, but if you want a simple, portable device for fun or travel, it's an unbeatable pick at this price.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) 32GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon Grab the Amazon Fire 7 before Big Deal Days ends this evening and you'll score a record-smashing 38% discount, no strings attached and no Prime membership required. With its 7-inch 720p display, this little tablet is the perfect size for road trips or chilling on the couch, plus you get a few premium extras like 10 hours of battery life and expandable storage up to 1TB with microSD. And come on, it's 50 bucks!

Of course, the Amazon Fire 7 is only a little bit bigger than most Android phones nowadays, so if you need a bigger screen (or you simply must have HD), consider spending a little more to get the Amazon Fire HD 10 (currently $74.99) or the premium Fire Max 11 ($159.99 during Prime Day)

It's also worth noting that this particular version of the Fire 7 has lockscreen ads, which means Amazon is going to bug you with the occasional banner or ad-supported wallpaper — but only when the device isn't in use. The rest of the time you'll be free to stream content or read an e-book with zero interruptions.

It's up to you whether these small concessions are worth it, but for me, they're a small price to pay when I'm getting the best value Fire tablet for only $50 during Prime Day.