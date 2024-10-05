October Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals 2024 — up to 58% off smart home devices available NOW

The next major Prime Day event, officially titled Big Deal Days, is scheduled for October 8th and 9th, but Amazon has just released a bunch of early smart home deals for those of us who don't want to wait.

I'm talking about up to 58% off Amazon devices, from the cute little Echo Pop smart speaker (currently 55% off) to the versatile Echo Show 8 (43% off). Why wait for Big Deal Days when the discounts are already this good? Needless to say, that's just the tip of the iceberg, so keep reading to see the other early discounts I've found.

I'll also be keeping track of all the best deals when October Prime Day goes live, so feel free to check back later to see the new offers. Not a Prime member yet? Well, you're in luck: Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of a membership for a month at no cost to you (just don't forget to cancel before your trial period ends).

Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022): $49.99 $22.99 at Amazon Basically the perfect intro device for becoming immersed in the Alexa ecosystem, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a versatile yet compact smart speaker with surprisingly good sound quality, a built-in temperature sensor, and the ability to extend the Wi-Fi connection in your home. Just a few days before October Prime Day kicks off, Amazon is carving an epic 54% off the 5th Gen device.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023): $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon Probably the best Echo Show device ever made, the Echo Show 8 (2023) boasts straightforward smart home integration with spatial audio support, an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, and a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. Grab the smart display from Amazon today and you'll enjoy a straight 43% discount.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release): $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon If you want the Echo Show experience in a smaller package, check out the 3rd Gen Echo Show 5. Currently 44% off at Amazon, this compact smart display boasts surprisingly loud, bass-heavy sound quality with a 2MP camera and all of the smart home integration you need.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's version of a smart alarm clock, the Echo Spot (2024) eases you into the day with gradually-increasing light and music, plus you get nearly all of the regular features found in a smart display (except for a camera). Pick up a Spot (2024) at Amazon today and you'll get 44% off, no strings attached!

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon Perfect for dorm rooms or apartments, the Echo Pop is a super-compact smart speaker with a minimalist design and seamless smart home integration. Thanks to its current 55% discount, the Pop is also an absolute steal at Amazon right now.

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen): $329.99 $199.99 at Amazon If you're ready to try out a pair of smart glasses, consider this early Prime Day deal that carves a record-breaking 39% off the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen). These discreet glasses give you 14 hours of moderate use and hands-free contact with Alexa so you can instantly access all your favorite streaming apps without the hassle of earbuds.