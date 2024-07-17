The Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock just got hit with 29% OFF during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day is live, offering tons of deals on tablets, phones, and other devices. One such deal includes 29% off the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet and charging speaker dock, marking over $170 in savings on a great Android tablet. This particular configuration of the Pixel Tablet is upgraded from the base-level 128GB version, and the inclusion of the charging speaker dock makes it well worth the deal price.

Prime Day 2024 brings with it this 29% off deal on the Google Pixel Tablet and the add-on charging speaker dock. This tablet is a particularly great pick for those who already have other devices within the Pixel ecosystem, though we'd still recommend it for those who are just looking for a good deal on an Android tablet.

✅Recommended if: you have a Pixel phone or other Google devices; you're in the market for a new smart display

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with first-party keyboard or stylus options; you'd prefer a tablet that has a headphone jack.

Google recently launched the updated Pixel Tablet line with the option to purchase it with or without the charging speaker dock. On its own, this tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD display and user-friendly smart home operations, and this particular configuration has 256GB of storage (the entry-level option offers 128GB).

The speakers on the charging dock sound relatively good, offering loud and clear audio along with the easy-to-use Chromecast. It's definitely one of our favorite Android tablets, and it's a great pick for anyone with other Pixel devices. However, it does have a couple of small downsides that are worth noting.

For one, Google doesn't offer its own keyboard or stylus, which may be a deterrent for customers who specifically want that. It also doesn't include a 3.5mm jack, though the inclusion of the speaker dock might be enough to rectify that for some.