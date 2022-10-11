Our favorite Android tablet is $170 off for Prime Day

When it comes to Android tablets, you can either go cheap with Amazon or go all-out with Samsung — those are your two best options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is the only tablet lineup to compete against the iPad Pro, and both the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are up to 21% off (opens in new tab) for Prime Early Access, saving you between $140 and $170 depending on how much storage you buy.

These Prime Day Galaxy Tab S8 deals are a steal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | $700 $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 8GB of RAM, well over 10 hours of battery life, quad speakers, an S Pen with super-low latency, and gorgeous 2560 x 1600 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic buy, especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus | $900 $759.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Plus-sized tablet jumps from 11 to 12.4 inches while upgrading to a gorgeous AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. If you want a laptop-replacing tablet to pair with a keyboard or something large enough to multitask with multiple apps at once, go Plus.

We consider the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus to be the best Android tablet available today, thanks to its beautifully smooth display with richer AMOLED colors than the LCD Tab S8 can offer. Its 4nm flagship processor and Samsung's new multitasking software lets you use the 12.4 inches of screen space to good effect, so you can watch a video and browse Chrome or work on a project at the same time — especially with DeX mode.

That being said, the Tab S8 has nearly all the same perks, including about a dozen hours of battery per charge, rich stereo sound, 120Hz refresh rate, and the same Snapdragon chip and RAM. And many will find its 11-inch size more comfortable for casual use while laying down, compared to the hulking 12.4-inch Plus.

Whichever you choose, you're saving a good chunk of money, especially if you upgrade to 256GB. Both tablets have a microSD card slot to add up to a TB of storage, but you can choose to get more built-in storage if you don't want to bother with that.

Looking for even cheaper tablets? Check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals, where you'll find deals on Amazon Fire HD tablets, which will save you hundreds if all you need is a casual streaming device.