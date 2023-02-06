Leaked OnePlus Pad render provides our best look yet at its odd camera placement
OnePlus' first tablet will debut on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11.
What you need to know
- OnePlus' first tablet has been leaked, showing off its interesting-looking camera bump.
- The OnePlus Pad's rear camera sits in the middle of the long edge of the back of the device.
- OnePlus is set to unveil the tablet on February 7 along with the OnePlus 11.
Ahead of OnePlus' event on February 7, an unofficial render from leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) has given us our best idea yet of what the company's first tablet could look like when it breaks cover alongside the OnePlus 11.
The tablet's odd-looking camera placement first came to light a few days ago thanks to previous leaks, showing off a unibody chassis and an unusual camera bump situated in the middle of the long edge of the tablet's back panel. The most recent leak confirms the earlier render and shows the tablet in a much clearer light (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)).
These renders indicate a distinct camera design for OnePlus' debut tablet, in contrast to many of the best Android tablets from Samsung and Lenovo, which place the rear camera in the upper right corner. The OnePlus logo can also be seen below the rear camera bump, and the render shows a Halo Green shade, though other color variants may be available once the tablet hits store shelves.
It could be the same for the front-facing camera, as previous rumors suggested that it would be located on the long edge of the tablet's display, which is said to be 11.6 inches in size. This placement makes sense given that most tablet users use this large slab of glass in landscape orientation.
The OnePlus Pad will also have an aluminum alloy body and a slightly curved frame, which should provide convenience when holding it for extended periods. Aside from that, not much is known about the OnePlus Pad's specifications, but it appears to be a decent-looking slate.
Aside from the tablet, OnePlus is expected to reveal four additional devices on Tuesday, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, a new TV model, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
