OnePlus Pad renders hint at an unusual design ahead of the February 7 launch

What you need to know

OnePlus Pa renders leak online, showing off a unibody chassis and an unusual camera design.

It is placed in the middle of the back panel and features a large circular module.

OnePlus Pad to launch next to OnePlus 11 and 11R in India next month.

The OnePlus 11 global launch is mere weeks away, and there is a lot of anticipation going on across other devices that the company will unveil during the Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus India website listing officially confirmed (opens in new tab) that a new Android tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad is launching next month, complete with a partial render of the device.

Right ahead of the launch, tipster OnLeaks, partnered with MySmartPrice, has revealed the first even more renders of the OnePlus Pad. While we were expecting a new Android tablet on the likes of parent company OPPO’s tablets, these leaked renders point otherwise.

I turn 46 today so as Bday gift, I bring you the very first look at the #OnePlusPad!🥳On behalf of @mysmartprice👉🏻 https://t.co/LLU5N01LygPS: To support me, you can send a little Bday tip using Twitter's Tip Jar or Paypal 😇👉🏻https://t.co/10vfi7LwipThanks 🤜🏻#FutureSquad🤛🏻! pic.twitter.com/r4fTXautK2January 26, 2023 See more

The OnePlus Pad, based on the renders, is said to sport a large 11.6-inch display with minimal bezels. Instead of opting for a punch-hole camera, the front camera on the alleged OnePlus Pad will be placed on the right edge of the bezel, offering users a better viewing point to take calls in landscape mode.

The shared renders appear authentic as they also match the OnePlus Pad image that is being teased on the OnePlus India and U.K. (opens in new tab) websites.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The rear part of the upcoming OnePlus Pad is the key differentiating factor from the rest of its Android tablet counterparts. Unlike many other tablets, the OnePlus Pad will have a rather large circular camera module reminiscent of the OnePlus 11, which has a black hole-inspired camera module. The rear camera placement also looks uncommon, according to the renders.

Unlike the conventional placement of rear cameras, the module on the OnePlus Pad is housed in the middle of the back panel featuring a metal finish, perhaps an aluminum finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/MySmartPrice) (Image credit: @OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

MySmartPrice report further notes that the OnePlus Pad could also house a stylus, as the device has a slot positioned on the left side in the renders.

As this is OnePlus' first entry into the tablet industry, it appears the company wants to stand out with its design.

With the forthcoming debut of the OnePlus Pad, the recently released OPPO Pad series, the Pixel tablet that will follow, and the already excellent tablets made by Samsung, we may soon see more appealing options in the Android tablets market, which has been fairly sparse for quite a while now.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Lastly, on February 7 Cloud 11 event, the Indian market is set to receive a number of new products from OnePlus. They include OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. In addition, we could also see a long-awaited OnePlus Keyboard, which is also the first-ever product designed by OnePlus in partnership with Keychron.