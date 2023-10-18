Early Black Friday tablet deals — save big on Samsung, Pixel, and more!

The Black Friday sales are fast approaching, but you can already find some pretty great Android tablet deals if you know where to look. Keep reading for all the best tablet discounts that we've found so far, from basic slabs for browsing the web to absolute beasts of performance.

The offerings currently available include deals like 25% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and a sweet $80 off the new Google Pixel tablet, but that's only a small selection of the discounted Android tablets that are out there.

From now until the end of Cyber Monday, we're going to be gathering all the best tablet deals on the web and dropping them below. If you don't find anything today, check back later: we'll keep adding new discounts over the next few weeks.

Best tablet deals

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999.99 at Amazon Samsung's new Tab S9 series is impressive but far from cheap, so we were excited to see this Amazon deal drop 11% off the perfectly balanced Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB version only). That $120 discount is basically like getting a free storage upgrade, no strings attached. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99 | Walmart - $1,224.99

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $274 at Amazon Although it's technically more of a Chromebook than a traditional tablet, this IdeaPad Flex 3 deal is simply too good not to mention. Right now, you can snag this convertible laptop for a mere $274, a dramatic price drop of 45%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon It's a few years old at this point, but the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains a great pick if you want a tablet with a big display, powerful performance, and expandable storage. It even comes with a stylus. Although the S7 Plus originally retailed for $899.99, you can currently grab one for just $499.99, a whopping price drop of 41%. Price comparison: Best Buy - $679.99 | Walmart - $499.99

5. Apple iPad (10th Gen): $449 $399 at Amazon For many, the best tablet is probably going to be an iPad, and it's not often that we see any iPad go on sale. That being said, now's a good time to jump on this 10th Gen iPad deal from Amazon, who's currently dropping $50 off the price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy now and you'll get a straight $300 dropped off the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-powered device from last year that boasts a Snapdragon chip and a big, gorgeous AMOLED display. The retailer will also hook you up with three months of YouTube Premium for free. Price comparison: Samsung - $899.99

7. Google Pixel Tablet 128GB (Rose): $499 $410.60 at Amazon The Google Pixel tablet has only been out since June, so deals have been pretty few and far between. Luckily, with the approach of Black Friday, that's all about to change. Amazon is currently dropping around $80 off the Rose version of the tablet, plus you'll get a charging speaker dock for free with your purchase. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499

Black Friday FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday officially lands on the day after Thanksgiving, November 24th, but you can expect many retailers to launch their shopping events as early as late October.

Suffice to say, we have our ears to the ground and will be updating all of our deal hubs with new offers as soon as they go live.

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a tablet?

It depends on the deal. If you come across an excellent tablet deal that works with your budget, we wouldn't wait. After all, no one can guarantee that a price will drop lower once Black Friday hits.

That being said, as we approach the holiday, we'll do our best to emphasize urgency if a deal is breaking records or it seems like it's going to be short-lived. Similarly, we'll let you know if we think you're safe to wait until Black Friday to buy.