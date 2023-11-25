The Cyber Monday tablet deals have landed — skip the crowds and save big on Samsung, Lenovo, and more

Black Friday has come and gone but the Cyber Monday sales are just about ready to take off with a load of tablet deals in tow.

Keep reading for all the best offers we've sound far, from basic slabs for browsing the web to absolute beasts of performance.

So far we've seen offers like 39% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and over $240 off the Galaxy Tab S8, but that's only a small selection of the discounted Android tablets that are out there.

From now until the end of Cyber Monday, we're going to be gathering all the best tablet deals on the web and dropping them below.

If you don't find anything right away, check back later: we'll keep adding new deals as we find them.

Early Black Friday tablet deals under $100

Amazon Fire 7 (16GB): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Everyone's favorite cheap tablet deal is back for Black Friday as the Amazon Fire 7 can be had for under $40. Since this is an early Cyber Monday tablet deal, we won't be surprised if it gets even cheaper. But if you can't or don't want to miss out, now's your chance. Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) w/ Bookcover: $119 $99 at Amazon If you've been hoping to see a Samsung tablet dip below the $100 mark, you're in luck. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't going to offer much in the way of performance, but it's still better than a lot of other Android tablets. Not only will you get the tablet, but Amazon is also bundling Samsung's official Bookcover case for less than $100. Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon Although we're still waiting for a more dramatic redesign, the Fire HD 8 is still the cheap Android tablet to get. While it's more expensive than the Fire 7, you won't have to worry about performance issues, and now's the time to jump as it's down to under $60. Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 10 has long been a fan favorite thanks to the larger display and solid overall performance. Amazon introduced a new model in 2023 with even faster performance, along with an upgraded webcam, while making it lighter than ever. Price check: $79.99 at Best Buy

Best Amazon tablet deals

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon What do you get when you combine a gorgeous display, a wide array of accessories, and impressive performance? Amazon's Fire Max 11 checks all of the boxes, and it's now down to under $150 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Google tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $398.99 at Amazon Despite Google's claims that the Pixel Tablet isn't replacing the Nest Hub Max, it sure feels that something's afoot. The Pixel Tablet sports the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 7 Pro, and the included Charging Speaker Dock nestles in quite nicely with the rest of your Nest speakers. Price check: $399 at Best Buy

Best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999 at Amazon Samsung's new Tab S9 series is impressive but far from cheap, so we were excited to see this Amazon deal drop 11% off the perfectly balanced Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB version only). That $120 discount is basically like getting a free storage upgrade, no strings attached. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99 | Walmart - $1,224.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $529 at Amazon It's a few years old at this point, but the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains a great pick if you want a tablet with a big display, powerful performance, and expandable storage. It even comes with a stylus. Although the S7 Plus originally retailed for $899.99, you can currently grab one for just $499, a whopping price drop of 41%. Price comparison: Walmart - $549

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099 $699.99 at Samsung Head to Samsung now and you'll get an incredible $675 dropped off the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-powered device from last year that boasts a Snapdragon chip and a big, gorgeous AMOLED display. Price comparison: $699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB: $279.99 $159 at Amazon Don't let the name fool you. The Galaxy Tab A8 actually features an immersive 10.5-inch screen, making it perfect for watching movies or playing games. It won't win any awards for performance, but what more could you ask for in a sub-$200 Samsung tablet? Price check: $159.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $757.26 at Amazon If you've been holding out for a deal on the new Galaxy Tab S9, you're in luck. Amazon has marked down the price by a few bucks, giving you some wiggle room to grab a case or other accessories. Price check: $759.99 at Best Buy

Best Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen): $269.99 $169.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is one of our favorite tablets for just sitting back and enjoying movies or TV shows. It features a beautiful 11.5-inch display, can be used as a secondary monitor for your Windows PC, and even has a microSD card slot. Best of all, Best Buy has knocked $100 off the price in its early Cyber Monday deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $329 at Best Buy ChromeOS continues to get better with every new update, and if you want the best tablet experience from a Chromebook, the Duet 5 Chromebook is the way to go. Despite being a few years old, the Duet 5 still sets the standard for this form factor, but the best part is that you can save almost $200 without waiting until Black Friday.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon Although it's technically more of a Chromebook than a traditional tablet, this IdeaPad Flex 3 deal is simply too good not to mention. Right now, you can snag this convertible laptop for a mere $289.99, a dramatic price drop of 42%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus.

Lenovo Tab M9 32GB: $139.99 $126 at Amazon There's a lot of competition when it comes to cheap Android tablets, but Lenovo's Tab M9 might just be the best. It sports a 9-inch HD display, offers 13 hours of battery life, and even includes a microSD card slot. Price check: $112.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is almost the perfect tablet for those who just want to sit back and maybe play a few games or watch a movie. Its 10.6-inch display is gorgeous, while the quad-speaker array is one of the best in a budget-friendly tablet.

Best E Ink tablet deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB): $339.99 $239.99 at Amazon Despite leading the way with E Ink tablets for years, Amazon finally released a Remarkable and Boox Tab competitor. The Kindle Scribe provides flagship performance, weeks of battery life, and is great for writing notes, reading books, or taking notes while you're reading books. Price check: $279.99 at Best Buy (32GB)

reMarkable 2 w/ Marker Plus and Leather Book Folio: $599 $499 at Best Buy It's been more than three years since the reMarkable 2 was released, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the best E Ink tablets. With this bundle, you'll get the reMarkable 2, Marker Plus, and Premium Leather Book Folio, all while saving $100 in the process. It's really one heckuva deal if you're looking for a no-frills E Ink notebook.

Boox Tab Mini C ePaper tablet: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon Amazon and Remarkable aren't the only players in town if you're looking for an E Ink tablet. The Boox Tab Mini C is great for jotting down notes, catching up on your reading list, and so much more. It even includes the Play Store, so you won't have to worry about re-compiling your library if it's on another service.

TCL NXTPAPER 11: $289.99 $160.99 at Amazon The NXTPAPER 11 was initially introduced back at MWC 2023 in February, but it's finally been released here in the U.S. This unique tablet features a "paper-like feel display" capable of reaching 500 nits of brightness and a 2K resolution. Even though it's just being released, you can already save more than 40% during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $449 $349 at Amazon If you're not compelled by what the Android tablet market has to offer, then it's time to check out Apple's iPad. The 10th Gen iPad comes in a variety of fun and playful colors, and might just end up enticing you to try out more Apple products. Price check: $349 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): $499 $399.99 at Amazon While we wait to see whether Apple will end up releasing a foldable phone, the iPad Mini is going to be the closest you get to a pocketable iPad. Even though we're expecting an updated version sometime next year, there's no guarantee that will come to fruition. So, instead of waiting, make sure you take advantage of the $100 discount! Price check: $399.99 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): $599 $499.99 at Amazon The biggest reason why you would want to consider the iPad Air over the regular iPad is the power. Apple packed its excellent M1 chip into the latest iPad Air, while still providing a bunch of fun colors to choose from. Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): $1,099 $1,039 at Best Buy If you want the biggest and baddest iPad that Apple has to offer, then the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is for you. It's powered by the Apple M2 chip, but the screen is just as incredible thanks to its Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Best OnePlus tablet deals

FAQ

When do Cyber Monday sales start?

Cyber Monday officially lands on the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but many retailers launch their sales as soon as Black Friday ends. Suffice to say, we have our ears to the ground and will be updating all of our deal hubs with new offers as soon as they go live.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a tablet?

It depends on the deal. If you come across an excellent tablet deal that works with your budget, we wouldn't wait. After all, no one can guarantee that a price will drop lower once Cyber Monday/Black Friday hits.

That being said, as we approach the holiday, we'll do our best to emphasize urgency if a deal is breaking records or it seems like it's going to be short-lived. Similarly, we'll let you know if we think you're safe to wait until Cyber Monday to buy.