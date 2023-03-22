You can get Amazon's newest Fire TV for just $199.99 today

Amazon has been producing some of the best smart TVs on the market for quite a few years now, and they just expanded their lineup even further with the introduction of the Fire TV 2-Series. Rather than being just another feature-packed entertainment powerhouse with a gazillion pixels, the 2-Series is great-looking yet affordable, with a starting retail price of just $199.99 (opens in new tab).

The brand new Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is available in two sizes, 32-inch and 40-inch, and they both provide instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in vibrant 720p HD. The TV lineup also supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio, plus you'll get to enjoy the convenience of the Alexa Voice Remote. The 2-Series comes with two standard HDMI ports and an HDMI ARC input, so you can easily hook up all of your favorite devices, and you can also connect your wireless headphones and enjoy your favorite content without disturbing those around you.

Your favorite content in stunning HD for just $200

Amazon just unveiled its versatile and affordable Fire TV 2-Series, a new lineup of smart TVs that delivers great picture and all of your favorite entertainment for just $199.99 for the 32-inch version, and $249.99 for the 40-inch. It may not be 4K, but the 720p HD resolution looks outstanding when paired with HDR10, HLG, and ultra-immersive Dolby Digital Audio. The TVs also come with apps like YouTube, Tubi, and Pluto TV pre-installed, which means you can start watching loads of free content straight out of the box.

Along with the release of the two Fire TV 2-Series, Amazon announced that they were adding three new sizes to the popular Omni QLED Series of smart TVs: 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches. That means that you can get your hands on a QLED smart TV for as little as $449.99 (opens in new tab).

As we detail in our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, these TVs deliver truly incredible picture thanks to 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They're far from the most premium TVs on the market, but if you want the QLED experience without breaking the bank, the Omni QLED Series might be just what you're looking for.