Why this 65-inch Samsung TV Black Friday deal is a steal

There’s no time like the holiday season to upgrade your TV. You’re prepping for time off work and school, enjoy R&R while binge-watching new shows and holiday movies, and gearing up for the Super Bowl in the New Year. There are tons of TVs on sale for Black Friday, and the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C is a solid option worth considering. It’s down from $2,799.99 to just $1,699.99 from Samsung, a savings of $1,100. That’s more than enough to put towards an awesome sound system to use with the fancy new display.

What do we love about this TV? Along with the Quantum Matrix set-up that includes mini LEDs for a sharp picture with brilliant contrast, it features Samsung’s NEO Quantum HDR+ 4K processor that ensures favorable contrast, vivid colors, deep blacks, and bright whites. The Neural Quantum processor 4K, meanwhile, upscales content to 4K resolution so even standard HD TV sources will look better. Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology also ensures that everyone in the room can see the screen clearly: there’s no detriment to those who don’t get to sit in the sweet spot on the couch.

Save more than $1,000 on the Samsung NEO QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" NEO QLED 4K QN90C: $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung Upgrade your living room with the Samsung NEO QLED 4K TV in a 65-inch size, the perfect size for an average-sized living room. You’ll get brilliant color, detail, and contrast along with a smart TV interface for accessing content from all your favorite streaming services. Thanks to the Neural Quantum processor 4K, even HD content will be upscaled for a crisper picture.

If you prefer something smaller, or even larger, the QN90C is actually on sale in all its sizes. This ranges from 43 inches up to 85 inches, with savings from $200 up to $2,000 on the biggest model if you really want to make a statement. All sizes boast the NeoSlim design so they mount flush to the wall or look ultra-sleek on a stand.

In addition to tapping into your favorite streaming services from the built-in smart TV interface, you can also access more than 250 live TV channels through Samsung TV Plus along with thousands of movies and TV shows. It’s always a good idea to get a surround sound speaker set-up in your primary viewing room, or at least a soundbar: you can find plenty of those on sale, too. But the Samsung Neo QN90C features Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so you’ll get an immersive experience right out of the box.

Leverage the Samsung Gaming Hub to access Xbox games right on the TV, no separate console needed. With Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ 4K at 120Hz refresh rate, even super-fast action games will be a dream on this TV if you’re buying it for your gaming room. There won’t be any lag or motion blur.

Shipping with the SolarCell Remote, we also love that this TV takes sustainability into account with the ability to use AI Energy Mode on SmartThings to conserve energy. Plus, access apps like Samsung Health on the big screen to work on your fitness, health, and wellness.