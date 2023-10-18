This TCL 65-inch smart TV just crashed to its lowest price ever, weeks before Black Friday

Prime Day is over and, although Black Friday sales are just around the corner, that doesn't mean people have to wait a month for sweet TV deals. If you're looking for a new television, then TCL especially has something for you, as their 65-inch QLED 4K television is a staggering $390 off. The television is now $609.89, a 39% price drop from its original tag of $999.99.

Not only is this a great deal, but it's also a bit of a surprising one. Generally, Android TVs that support 4K and are larger than 55-inches don't often go on such a steep sale during the non-Black Friday period. Besides supporting 4K, the TCL 65Q750G also features a 120hz panel refresh rate, with support for up to 240hz VRR for those looking to game without any lag on the TV. The television also comes complete with HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG) and comes packed with Google TV, meaning you can control everything with your voice if you'd like. Not only this, but this discount makes the TCL smart TV cheaper than it's ever been.

Grab this TCL 65-inch TV for almost $400 off today — no strings attached

TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): $999.99 $609.89 at Amazon

