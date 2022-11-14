You don't need to wait for Black Friday to save on Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max

We're a little over a week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you don't need to wait to take advantage of some of the best deals. Over the past few years, we've seen more and more deals arrive ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, and 2022 is no different.

When it comes to the best Fire TV Sticks (opens in new tab), these are already incredibly affordable and worth every penny. As part of its early Black Friday promotion, Amazon is slashing the prices on some of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (opens in new tab), Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the Fire TV Cube (2019).

Arguably the most impressive deal of the bunch comes via the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab), which is available for $20 off, bringing the price down to just $34.99. What makes this deal so enticing is that you'll be getting Amazon's fastest and most powerful streaming stick, complete with the company's excellent Alexa Voice Remote. And if you need even more power, then you can Amazon's last-generation Fire TV Cube for 50% off. While it's not the new Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab), the 2019 iteration is still more than sufficient for almost everyone's streaming needs.

Early Black Friday Fire TV streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for a cheap 4K streaming dongle, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to go. It offers plenty of storage for most of your different streaming apps and services, along with offering deep integration with other Amazon Alexa-powered devices. Plus, you can save 50% and get it for just $24.99 with free Prime shipping.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is great for those who want one of the most feature-packed streaming devices on the market. While you can't use Alexa hands-free like the Fire TV Cube, the included Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to start watching the latest 4K movie to come to Prime Video (or the latest episode of Andor).