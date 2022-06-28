Should you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2022? Best answer: No, you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S10 in 2021. While it's still a decent smartphone, it's outdated and still costs quite a lot. For the same price, you can get newer and much better smartphones like the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2021: Pricing and availability

Since it's more than two years old at this point, Samsung Galaxy S10 isn't exactly widely available. That said, you can buy refurbished models from Samsung's own online store for around $120. You can also find refurbished devices available on Amazon at much lower prices.

If you're willing to go the refurbished route, Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a decent flagship smartphone. However, you will have to contend with sporadic software updates, as Samsung's 2019 flagship is no longer the focus of the company's update efforts. In fact, the entire Galaxy S10 lineup is will only receive four updates per year, as the phone is in its final year of being supported.

Is the hardware of Galaxy S10 still powerful enough in 2021? What about its cameras?

(Image credit: Android Central)

Samsung Galaxy S10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 128/512GB of internal storage. Thanks to this hardware combo, the smartphone is more than capable of handling everything from multitasking to graphic-intensive games with little to no effort. The 3,400mAh battery should also hold up well for everyday use, and there's fast-charging support (for both wired and wireless modes) too.

Other key hardware elements, such as the 6.1-inch curved AMOLED display and the all-glass construction, lend the phone a premium look and feel, even if they're not the latest and greatest. Then there are features like IP68 water/dust resistance and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The S10 even has something that the newer S20FE and S21 don't - a 3.5 mm headphone port - so you can hook up some of the best wired headphones to it and enjoy your music.

That being said, one of the biggest areas where the Galaxy S10 shows its age is in the camera department. Samsung has taken big strides in this category in recent years. The Galaxy S10's camera system isn't very good when it comes to low-light performance. The telephoto lens, while good, is also nowhere near as capable as that of the one found on the Galaxy S21, let alone the Galaxy S22. The ultra-wide and front-facing modules are comparable but still trail the newer Galaxy smartphones in terms of overall imaging performance.

In summation, you're still going to get a great camera setup in Samsung Galaxy S10. But don't expect it to compare with the photography hardware of the best Android camera phones out there.

Does it make sense to go for the Galaxy S20 FE instead of the Galaxy S10?

(Image credit: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

Bursting at the seams with top-tier features, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers insane value for money. It's available brand-new and unlocked for $375 on Samsung's online store. That price comes down even further if you choose to buy through major retailers like Amazon.

Despite having the same price as the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S20 FE is a better smartphone in almost every way. Some of its key features include a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a faster Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of onboard storage, a powerful triple-lens camera setup with up to 30x digital zoom, and a 4,500mAh battery that can go all day without needing to be charged. It's also much more future-proof since there's 5G connectivity included in the mix as well.

Impressive as all that is, the Galaxy S20 FE isn't without its flaws. Its plastic rear panel doesn't feel as premium as the glass backs of some other flagship smartphones. There's no 3.5mm audio port either, so you're stuck with wireless earphones. However, these minor shortcomings don't change that the Galaxy S20 FE is a better buy than the Galaxy S10 any day.

What if I choose Samsung Galaxy S22?

(Image credit: Android Central)

There's no denying the fact that Samsung's Galaxy S22 is still one of the best Android smartphones money can buy in 2022. Its biggest highlight is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Qualcomm's (current) latest top-of-the-line SoC, allowing for even faster performance, better battery efficiency, and new camera capabilities. Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy S22 features a better 10MP telephoto sensor, a massive upgrade over the 12MP unit found on older models like the Galaxy S20 FE. The triple-lens primary camera setup is also fantastic as an overall package, supporting up to 8K video recording. You also get a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that makes the phone a bit easier to handle with one hand.

Having said that, Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a back panel that'll probably give pause to those who want nothing but the finest in terms of design and build materials. The top-tier smartphone also does away with useful additions like the microSD expansion slot and the 3.5mm audio port.

Talking about price, the base model of the Galaxy S22 is available unlocked from many of your favorite retailers, including Best Buy for $700. However, Samsung is constantly running new trade-in promotions to bring the price down even lower. If you can snag one for the same amount (or even a bit more) as the Galaxy S10, it's pointless to even think about getting a Galaxy S10 in 2022.