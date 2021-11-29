Arlo makes some really cool smart security cameras for your home. With plenty of options for indoors and outdoors alike, you'll be sure to find something suitable for your personal needs. They don't cost all that much, but now you can score some Arlo cameras for even cheaper with these Cyber Monday smart home deals.
All Arlo cameras come in two shades, black and white. They feature a clean and minimal design similar to the robot Eve from WALL-E. Yes, they are that adorable. Aesthetics aside, Arlo's smart security cameras serve as excellent watchdogs. You can lay concerns about the camera dying at a critical moment to rest. The battery life on these cameras is insane, going on for six months easily. There's no need to buy a hub either, so you can set up an Arlo camera in a jiffy. There is an Arlo SmartHub but it's completely optional.
The biggest and baddest deal on offer today is the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera with $86 knocked off its usual price. This wireless security camera can record videos in 2K HDR and it uses Color Night Vision for clear picture quality at night. There's a bright motion sensor light built-in and you get a 160° viewing angle. It's wireless of course and you don't need a hub or anything extra.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera $86 off
Have total control over your home's outdoor security by installing the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It connects with your phone over Wi-Fi and gives you real-time access to the audio and footage outside. Record clear videos in the dark of the night in 2K with this smart security camera.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera (2 Pack) $50 off
Save more while securing your home with the ultimate Arlo products. This 2-pack is light on your wallet but heavy on intruders with plenty of safety features. Mount one Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera on the front porch and one near the backdoor to double your protection.
If you subscribe to the Arlo Secure subscription service, you get even more benefits such as smart alerts for recognized and unrecognized people and cloud storage. If you choose not to purchase the subscription, your Arlo camera will simply store the video footage locally.
Arlo's smart cameras allow you to control and monitor your home from your phone with the Arlo app. They also support other smart home hubs such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera $30 off
Not in need of anything fancy? This Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera captures video in a 1080p resolution. It brings smart security features to the table in a budget package. Mount it inside or outside your house to monitor visitors all day round.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired) $70 off
Wireless options are great and all, but they do run the risk of dead batteries. For a wired option, Arlo has this incredibly affordable video doorbell that doubles as a security camera. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell has two-way audio and great night vision. You can even leave pre-recorded messages for specific people. For less than a hundred bucks, this is an epic Cyber Monday deal.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera $20 off
On the hunt for a newer model at a stricter budget? Grab the single Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera instead of the 2-pack. It touts all the top-of-the-line specs and smart abilities from Arlo but still costs less than $200.
