There's no shortage of home security cameras with local storage, and Eufy's products are among the best you'll find in this category. The Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 is a stellar choice if you want an outdoor weather-sealed camera with 2K resolution, and Eufy's Security Solo IndoorCam P24 is a solid choice for indoor use.

If you need an outdoor wireless camera, the EufyCam 2 Pro is the obvious choice, and with a battery life that lasts a year, it outshines other products in this category by a considerable margin. And the best part is that unlike Google and Amazon, you won't have to pay a monthly fee to view your recordings or get real-time notifications, because all of the data is stored locally.

So if you're looking to pick up outdoor and indoor security cameras as well as a wireless video doorbell and want something that will record locally, Eufy is the go-to choice. The Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 is now on sale for $75, $25 less than what it usually costs, and you can pick up two of the EufyCam 2 Pro outdoor wireless cameras for $250, savings of $70. The indoor Security Solo IndoorCam P24 is also getting a decent $12 savings and is now down to just $40, and finally, Eufy's Wi-Fi video doorbell is down by a massive $54 and is now available for just $105.

Eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 Eufy's outdoor camera uses a wired connection for power, so you don't have to worry about recharging it. The camera features a 2K lens that records even at night thanks to an LED flash, and the IP67 water resistance ensures it works in just about any condition. $75 at Amazon Eufy EufyCam 2 Pro Camera System This outdoor camera system includes two units of the excellent EufyCam 2 Pro. The wireless cameras have large built-in batteries that only need to be recharged once a year, and they record at 2K resolution to a base station that's bundled. With IP67 dust and water resistance, they're immune to any weather conditions as well. $250 at Amazon Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 Eufy's indoor camera is a great way to see what's going on in the inside of your home. With pan and tilt features and the ability to record at 2K resolution, this is the ideal wired indoor camera to monitor your home. $40 at Amazon Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Rounding out the list, Eufy's Wi-Fi video doorbell lets you see who's at the door. The doorbell also records at 2K resolution, features facial recognition, and you'll only need to charge it once a year. $105 at Amazon