Samsung Galaxy S10 owners in even more countries can now participate in the One UI 2.0 beta, which is Samsung's version of Android 10, according to SamMobile. As of this writing, a total of five countries have seen the rollout of the second update of Samsung's Android 10 beta, including France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the UK. We're expecting South Korea, Germany, and the U.S. to be in the next round of countries to receive the update but that doesn't seem to have happened just yet.

One UI 2.0 brings about a slew of changes, including a new full-screen gesture control (that's in addition to the ones already available on these phones), tweaked UI elements that are less obtrusive in daily use (like smaller notifications and volume panels), and enhanced dark mode that better themes elements like text on the lock screen, and even the debut of Digital Wellbeing on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Additional tweaks have been made to the camera interface, including a brand new slow-motion selfie feature. This is just "regular" slow-motion and not the 960FPS super slow-motion that the rear camera can record, so keep that in mind.

Samsung also launched the same exact version of One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy Note 10 today as well, but it's only available in Germany at this time. That means no matter what Samsung 2019 flagship you own, you can opt into the beta and get all the latest features and goodies right now.

Navigate on over to the Samsung Members app and, if you live in one of the countries which Samsung is testing Android 10, you'll be able to opt into the beta right on the main screen. As can be expected for a big OS update, you'll need to download a large file, get your battery mostly (or fully) charged, and give it a bit of time to finalize the install before you can dive into the new hotness.