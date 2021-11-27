One of the hottest names in smart lights may not be one you know of, but you should definitely be paying attention to Govee. This company is making not only some of the best smart lights but also some of the most unique. In fact, Govee made topped our list of favorite smart lights of 2021, and you can save up to 46% off some of its best options.

In the last couple of years, home theaters have become a place we've all become more accustomed to than we'd like, but the Govee Immersion TV backlight has made it a place we love. These LED light stips go onto the back of your TV; then a camera attaches to the television frame to create a light show that pulls you into anything you are watching.

Govee Immersion TV Backlight Make boring TV a thing of the past with these smart LED backlights that expands everything you watch on your TV beyond the borders to pull you deeper into every moment. $67 at Amazon

The camera connects with LED lights to read the colors and movement on the screen to recreate that with light reflecting off the wall from behind your TV for a truly immersive viewing experience. If you have a smaller TV then, the Govee Flow Pro Bars is an excellent option. These LED light bars attach to the back of your TV or stand on the entertainment center beside it to do the same thing as the light strips but handle smaller screens much better.

Govee Flow Pro Light Bars Whether stuck to the back of your TV or standing beside it, these light bars will bring everything you watch on your TV to life. $44 at Amazon

If you want some lighting to set the mood in your room from warm whites to flowing colors, the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp and Govee Glide Wall Lights are sure to impress you and your friends. These lights can blend colors to create a variety of scenes to make even the most boring of rooms the place you won't want to leave.

Govee Lyra Corner Lamp This minimal-looking floor lamp is anything, but once you power it on, and it begins painting your walls in vibrant light. From solid shades of white to breathing colors, the Lyra is perfect for any room. $98 at Amazon Govee Glide Wall Lights You'll love these accent wall light bars. The flowing lights through this unique smart light can bring a new vibe to your home. $63 at Amazon Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Lights These are the perfect string lights to eliminate any future of a boring time on the patio. Whether it's a warm glow you want or a vibrant array of colors, these lights are the way to go. $40 at Amazon