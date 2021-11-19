Searching for the best smart home deals ahead of Black Friday? Look no further, because we've got you covered. One particularly sweet deal is on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted by 50% to just $20. While it's not the first time we've seen it on sale (and it certainly won't be the last), you probably won't find it for a cheaper price than right now.

These early Black Friday deals are sure to go fast, so don't hold off until next week to pick up something that you want. You never know when deals will end or an item will go out of stock. If you're interested in the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), then now's the time.

Get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just $20