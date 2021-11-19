Searching for the best smart home deals ahead of Black Friday? Look no further, because we've got you covered. One particularly sweet deal is on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted by 50% to just $20. While it's not the first time we've seen it on sale (and it certainly won't be the last), you probably won't find it for a cheaper price than right now.
These early Black Friday deals are sure to go fast, so don't hold off until next week to pick up something that you want. You never know when deals will end or an item will go out of stock. If you're interested in the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), then now's the time.
Get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just $20
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $20
With Alexa-enabled voice controls, you can control other compatible smart home devices around the house, check the weather, and have Alexa answer any questions you can think of. And for those serious about privacy, you can turn off its microphone whenever you'd like. Pick up this model for half off this holiday shopping season.
Its sleek design means it can fit anywhere in your house without looking out of place, whether you want it on a countertop in your kitchen or on your bedside table. Use it to adjust your lights, thermostat, locks, and a whole lot more through its voice-activated controls. Amazon Alexa is also here to answer any questions you may have, and has even been updated to support fitness tracking and playing games.
And if you want a little bit more with your Echo Dot then you can pick up this Baby Yoda Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle, featuring an adorable stand designed like everyone's favorite character in The Mandalorian.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.