If you're looking for a sweet deal on a high-end drawing tablet you really ought to consider the Wacom Cintiq HD22. This gorgeous device has a 21.5-inch screen with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. That way you can really see the small details as you draw. As a left-handed artist, I really appreciate that there are buttons on either side of the display so you can easily press buttons no matter what hand you use. This enormous display also comes with an adjustable stand, which allows you to prop the screen up at an angle that works best for you. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday!

Wacom Cintiq 22HD This sweet drawing tablet works for both Mac and PC. It has a 21.5-inch display and has a fast 14 millesecond response time so you can create the art you want. The resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels to help you see every little detail as you go. $999.95 $1,699.99 $700.00 See at Amazon

See at Best Buy

In addition to the amazing display, you'll find two USB 2.0 ports and two HDMI ports on the side of the Wacom. This allows you to add extra expansions or monitors to the device. The unit also comes with a pen and a stand. When you touch your pen to the screen, the pixels have a 14 millisecond response time, so you won't get frustrated and have to wait for the device to respond as you draw. This is a ridiculously good discount. You'll want to jump on this deal as soon as you can, before supply runs out.