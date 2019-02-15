February 20 is going to be a big day for Samsung. Not only is it holding an Unpacked event where we're expecting to see the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Buds, but it'll also be opening up three new retail stores across the United States.
The retail locations will give customers the opportunity to go hands-on with Samsung's latest products, receive demos from "Samsung experts", get in-person customer support, and have access to walk-in repairs for mobile devices. Samsung also says that the stores will offer a 4K gaming lounge, 4D VR experiences, and showcase the company's 8K TVs.
Commenting on the news, Samsung Electronics America's President and CEO, YH Eom, said:
Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before. We want to build a 'playground' for Samsung fans—a place to learn about and try out all of the amazing new products we have to offer.
If you're interested in checking out the new stores for yourself, they'll be opening at the following locations:
- The Americana at Brand (889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210)
- Roosevelt Field on Long Island (630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530)
- The Galleria in Houston (5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056)
Samsung One UI (Android 9 Pie) review: Samsung's best software yet
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.