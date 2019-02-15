February 20 is going to be a big day for Samsung. Not only is it holding an Unpacked event where we're expecting to see the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Buds, but it'll also be opening up three new retail stores across the United States.

The retail locations will give customers the opportunity to go hands-on with Samsung's latest products, receive demos from "Samsung experts", get in-person customer support, and have access to walk-in repairs for mobile devices. Samsung also says that the stores will offer a 4K gaming lounge, 4D VR experiences, and showcase the company's 8K TVs.

Commenting on the news, Samsung Electronics America's President and CEO, YH Eom, said: