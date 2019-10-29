Samsung may not have invented the foldable form factor, but it's certainly one of the foremost pioneers in making a foldable phone that works and feels like a brand new type of device. While the current-generation Galaxy Fold leaves a bit to be desired in many areas, one can't deny that foldable devices are an interesting concept. Given the right implementation, foldable phones could one day become a mainstream success.

The new foldable device brings back memories of foldable clamshell-style phones of old. As rumors have suggested, this design looks to sport a tall nearly 7-inch display that folds in half horizontally instead of vertically, bringing back the good old 'snap-to-hang-up' action. What's the idea here? For one, it looks like this form-factor could debut at a less outrageous price than the existing Galaxy Fold, which goes for nearly $2,000 dollars.

It's also a proven form-factor that people loved using for years, and given Samsung's limited-run supply of Galaxy Folds, could prove to be a far better option in retail stores. Little else is known about the device other than that Samsung debuted it alongside One UI 2 at the show, hinting that the release could happen much sooner than we might expect. In fact, this phone looks, arguably, like a Galaxy Note 10 that's been folded in half, complete with a punch-hole camera right in the top-center of the display.