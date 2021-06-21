Amazon is currently offering a great deal for this Android tablet from Samsung, so it won't hurt your monthly budget as much. If you've been holding off on getting one for your kids or as a secondary device for yourself, it's currently on sale for over $100 less than its usual list price, making it one of the best Android tablet Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to purchase anything that has been sitting on your wishlist for a while. With great discounts on almost everything, you're sure to find something that you've had your eyes on but haven't bought due to fiscal limitations. Take the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for instance; it's not exactly the latest and greatest when it comes to tablets, but it offers a couple of nice features like more screen real estate. Tabs like this are handy if you've got kids as they provide entertainment and have become tools of education in the pandemic era.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Samsung's budget solution for people who like tabs. Apart from obvious pros such as a giant screen and a headphone jack, this tablet also comes with a stylus. The S Pen is a huge bonus as it adds so much functionality, and it tucks away neatly within the tab's sleek aluminum body.

Mid-range tablets like the S6 Lite are great additions for light usage. You can watch movies in bed if you're too lazy to go to the living room (or get out of bed and turn on your TV). If you do a lot of reading or like to video chat on a larger screen, a tablet is pretty handy. If you've got children, we don't need to tell you how useful it can be to have a dedicated device for the kids.

The 10.4-inch LCD panel on the Tab S6 Lite is good enough for day-to-day tasks. The S Pen can be used for taking handwritten notes or for some light sketching. The speakers are really loud and sound wonderful, but the performance is a bit slow. So if you want to buy a tab for professional purposes, we would not recommend you to get the S6 Lite. In that case, you'll have better luck with the newer Galaxy Tab S7+ model. It's one of the best drawing tablets that money can buy.

If you're a parent on the hunt for more bargains like this one, check out the ongoing Amazon Prime Day deals for Chromebooks. For school-going children or undergrad students, a Chromebook is a sensible investment. Bagging one for a considerable discount is an even more sensible investment!