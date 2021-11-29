There are quite a few fantastic Cyber Monday smart home deals, but there's one that has caught our attention. In a world where it feels like you can't really innovate on design when it comes to the best TVs, that's exactly what Samsung is doing. With The Frame, Samsung essentially turns your television into a piece of artwork that can hang on the wall, complete with a customizable frame. And for Cyber Monday, you can snag one of these TVs at its lowest price ever.

Typically priced at around $530, you can now save $80 on the 32-inch version of one of the best Samsung TVs. Currently, this is for the 2020 version, which is still pretty great despite being succeeded by an updated version earlier this year. But even if you don't want a TV that small, you'll be able to snag one of the larger sizes, ranging from the 32-inch model and going all the way up to 75-inches.

Samsung The Frame TV Samsung's The Frame TV is definitely one of the most unique television sets on the market. You can easily go from watching your favorite movies to having a piece of artwork hanging on the wall in an instant. From $448 at Amazon

What makes The Frame so interesting is its design, as it sits flush against the wall, instead of needing to be tilted at an angle to accommodate cables. This is done thanks to Samsung's One Connect Box that plugs into the back of the TV itself, then giving you access to all of the ports that you would find on more traditional TV sets. Another big reason why The Frame is so unique comes via the built-in Art Mode, which transforms your TV into a piece of artwork that hangs on the wall when you're not actually watching TV.

As expected, Samsung has also integrated some "smarts," as the TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa. Thanks to the included OneRemote, get Alexa's help with the press of a button as you try and find something to watch or to switch over to the Art Mode.