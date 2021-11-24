Roku is known for having some of the best streaming devices around, which is great because they're also often relatively inexpensive. But that doesn't stop Roku from participating in Black Friday festivities with great discounts on its devices. That said, the company actually went ahead and released the Roku LE, a new streaming device to mark the sales event of the season, and it's the cheapest Roku you'll find!

The Roku LE is a small streaming box with a sleek design. It has an HDMI cable for 1080p streaming, although you won't find 4K here. Still, 1080p is enough for plenty of TVs, and it will still include access to just about all of your favorite apps and services, some of which you can access with the simple click of a button on the included remote. It also supports Google Assistant, meaning you can pair it with many of the other products among the best smart home Black Friday deals.

Roku LE The Roku LE is the cheapest way to turn your TV into a smart TV. Its minimal design makes it easy to set up, and the included remote gives you easy access to your favorite apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. $15 at Walmart

So what's the deal with the "LE"? Well, this is a limited edition product, although essentially a repackaged Roku SE player at half the price. It goes on sale at Walmart stores only, and you can catch it online starting today or in-stores on November 26. But get it while it lasts because once stock runs out, that's it.

Of course, there are many other Roku products on sale, many of which include 4K and HDR support. If that's more your speed, you can check out devices like the Roku Premiere or even the Roku Streambar.