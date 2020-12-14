Want to buy a PS5? Well, so do millions of other people and the stock levels that we've seen so far are tight. Every time a retailer puts stock up for sale, it sells out super quickly. The longest we've seen them stay in stock is like 15 - 20 minutes, and that's at random times, so finding one for yourself can be a difficult task. Sony has warned that it will be difficult to find stock, but retailers are promising more is coming.
In our PS5 review, we called it a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller.
When are retailers releasing new PS5 stock?
Update, December 14: Best Buy will have more PS5 stock on December 15.
Best Buy has announced that it is restocking the PS5 at 9am ET / 6am PT on Tuesday, December 15. All sales will be online-only, but you can purchase it online for curbside pickup if you don't want to wait for shipping (and provided your local store has units on hand). These are sure to sellout within minutes, so act fast.
Where to find PS5 restock in the US
In the U.S., there are a bunch of retailers that are selling the PlayStation 5, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and others. They all seem to be dropping more availability at random times. We've linked below to all the options, so be sure to check them often.
PS5 - Amazon
With the PS5 now released in several regions, everyone is refreshing Amazon to see when more will come in stock. Keep your credit card ready because it's sure to sell out fast once it's up again on Amazon.
PS5 - Best Buy
Best Buy stock of the PS5 will come and go, so you'll want to keep a close eye on it. The retailer is expecting a busy holiday and with the PS5 in high demand, it will be difficult to get your hands on it.
PS5 - Walmart
Walmart has been the most consistent with its PS5 stock, generally putting them out in waves at set times that are announced in advance so that people know to prepare.
- Sony: Check for updates
- Target: Check for updates
- B&H: Check for updates
- GameStop: Check for updates
- Newegg: Check for updates
Where to find PS5 Digital Edition restock in the US
The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock throughout the day, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.
PS5 Digital Edition - Amazon
Everyone's trying to get a PS5 Digital Edition at its lower price point. Keep checking Amazon to see when more will come in stock. It's unclear how many units Sony has manufactured, but they're sure to sell out quickly no matter what.
PS5 Digital Edition - Best Buy
The PS5 Digital Edition is a hot commodity at Best Buy. More stock is sure to arrive in the weeks ahead, though. Keep your eyes peeled and your credit card ready.
PS5 Digital Edition - Walmart
Just like the standard edition, the PS5 Digital Edition is going live on Walmart in waves. Once the retailer gets more stock, the page should be updated to let you know what times they'll be going on sale.
- Sony: Check for updates
- Target: Check for updates
- GameStop: Check for updates
- Newegg: Check for updates
Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in Canada
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.
PS5
Amazon Canada has its own stock of PS5s for anyone across the border. Be sure to refresh its page to see when new stock becomes available before they sell out.
PS5
Check out Best Buy for PS5 stock if other retailers have let you down. While stock sells out lightning fast, Best Buy generally has a painless checkout process for the most part.
PS5
Walmart has been one of the best retailers when it comes to PS5 stock notifications, so you'll definitely want to keep a tab open and refresh it as soon as sales go live.
Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in the UK
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at £449.99 / £359.99.
PS5
Not to leave those across the pond out of the fun, Amazon UK will have PS5 consoles available. Those in Europe can snag a console starting on November 19.
Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US
Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – Buy now | US$69.99
- PULSE 3D wireless headset — Buy now | US$99.99
- HD Camera — Buy now | US$59.99
- Media Remote — Buy now | US$29.99
- DualSense Charging Station — Buy now | US$29.99
Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition
There are a few things you can do to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back in stock.
- Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy.
- Update all of your information, including address and billing info.
- Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says "Out of stock."
- Use a stock tracking tool like Honey or CamelCamelCamel.
Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. With your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms.
Which PS5 games you should buy?
There are plenty of amazing launch games on the PS5 right now. As for the best PS5 games you can get, we recommend titles like Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both make the most of the console's graphics and performance boosts compared to its predecessor, and in Demon's Souls' case in particular, the remake is immaculate. As for Spider-Man, Insomniac knocked it out of the park once again, creating not only a great superhero tale but a great story for Miles as a person, too.
There are also some kid-friendly games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Bugsnax that have charmed a lot of people with their cute styles and fun gameplay. You can't get either of these on an Xbox yet, so PS5 is the way to go if you want to play them.
