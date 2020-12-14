Best Buy has announced that it will be restocking the PS5 tomorrow, December 15 at 9am ET / 6am PT. Sony's PS5 is one of the most popular consoles this holiday season, and it's been incredibly difficult to get your hands on one. Whenever they seem to come in-stock online, they sell out just as fast, usually within a few minutes of sales going live.

The PS5 is one of this year's hottest consoles, launching shortly after Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S. If you're looking for some of the best exclusives in the industry and a powerful console to boot, the PS5 is the way to go. Best Buy will have them in-stock on December 15, so you'll want to have your credit card handy. These consoles are selling out lightning fast.

For anyone looking for a great gift to complement their new PS5, you should check out the best PS5 games and best PS5 headsets on the market. Unlike the console, these are usually in-stock at most retailers. Games like Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales released exclusively on PlayStation consoles and were some of the best titles to come out in recent months. As for headsets, be on the lookout for any that support 3D Audio as Sony's pushing this tech heavily in its PS5.

Other retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Walmart haven't announced restocks recently, though Walmart is good at letting customers know ahead of time. Best Buy was criticized previously for its handling of PS5 preorders and sales after it had launched because the company would put them live with little to no notice. And that's assuming the website even worked at that moment.

Because of stock and shipping issues, I wouldn't bet on receiving these consoles before Christmas. Retailers were already warning customers weeks ago that their PS5 purchases may not make it until the new year.