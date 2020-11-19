While Walmart is getting more PS5 stock for Black Friday , you don't need to wait that long to try and get your hands on it. The company will have PS5 consoles available today starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Previous stocks used to go up in intervals of three hours, but as of right now it looks like this may be the only wave of PS5s for the day.

Shortly ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is getting more PS5 stock. Sony's system has been in high demand and sells out almost as quickly as it's put up for sale. You'll get to play some amazing exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West on Sony's greatest machine to date.

So far Walmart has been the only store to consistently communicate with fans when the PS5 would be in-stock. Other companies like Sony and Best Buy appear to put them up at random. You'll have another chance around Black Friday to snag a PS5, but we wouldn't wait too long. These consoles sell out extremely fast — within minutes — and there's no guarantee you'll be able to get one.

Over in the UK and other European territories, the PS5 finally became available on November 19. It previously released in the United States and six other countries on November 12 before its global release.