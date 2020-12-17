Scalpers and online bots are making it difficult to grab a console for the holidays. While there isn't a real solution to this problem just yet, you'll fortunately have another shot at grabbing a PS5 from Walmart today. As of 3:00 p.m. ET, additional PS5 units are set to be in stock. You'll have to move fast with your information ready, because as we've seen since preorders were announced, the new consoles sell out extremely quickly

Walmart will have more in-stock at 3:00 p.m ET. Have your wallet information ready because as we've seen before, these can sell out within seconds (assuming the site doesn't experience any technical difficulties, which is also likely). Good luck and godspeed.

If you aren't able to get one, don't feel too bad. Supply remains extroardinarily constrained right now and retailers like Walmart will continue to have additional restocks from time to time. We'll be sure to keep you updated as these restocks are announced in advance until supply is widely available.

Once you've got a PS5, it's time to start exploring some of the best PS5 games available, such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

More big titles are coming in 2021, such as Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War, so there's a lot to look forward to.