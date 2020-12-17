What you need to know
- The PS5 is extremely difficult to find in stock right now.
- A new batch of consoles are set to be available through Walmart at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- If you want to grab one, you'll need to act extremely quickly.
Scalpers and online bots are making it difficult to grab a console for the holidays. While there isn't a real solution to this problem just yet, you'll fortunately have another shot at grabbing a PS5 from Walmart today. As of 3:00 p.m. ET, additional PS5 units are set to be in stock. You'll have to move fast with your information ready, because as we've seen since preorders were announced, the new consoles sell out extremely quickly
Next-gen
PlayStation 5
Get it fast while it's in-stock
Walmart will have more in-stock at 3:00 p.m ET. Have your wallet information ready because as we've seen before, these can sell out within seconds (assuming the site doesn't experience any technical difficulties, which is also likely). Good luck and godspeed.
If you aren't able to get one, don't feel too bad. Supply remains extroardinarily constrained right now and retailers like Walmart will continue to have additional restocks from time to time. We'll be sure to keep you updated as these restocks are announced in advance until supply is widely available.
Once you've got a PS5, it's time to start exploring some of the best PS5 games available, such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
More big titles are coming in 2021, such as Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War, so there's a lot to look forward to.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android Central Podcast is hosting a Q&A, ask your questions here
The last Android Central Podcast of 2020 is coming soon, and to end the year on a high note, we're making the episode a Q&A! No matter what questions you have, this is your opportunity to ask whatever's on your mind.
Massive Galaxy S21 and S21+ leak gives us our best look yet at the phones
Press renders showing Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones have surfaced in a new leak. The latest leak gives us our first look at the Galaxy S21 in all four rumored color options.
What do you want to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the best phones to be released in 2020, and in 2021, we're expecting it to get even better with the Z Fold 3. What are you hoping to see in Samsung's next foldable?
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.